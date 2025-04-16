Invesco Ltd. Sells 67,755 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,884 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,755 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $46,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 707,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,296,000 after buying an additional 24,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Shell by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,414,036,000 after purchasing an additional 21,118,234 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Rahlfs Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Up 0.4 %

SHEL opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.27.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.716 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SHEL. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Shell from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

