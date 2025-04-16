Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $17.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TGI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays cut Triumph Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Triumph Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Baird R W cut shares of Triumph Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

NYSE TGI opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 2.13. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $25.55.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 55.18%. Research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer H. Allen sold 35,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 51,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,942.72. This trade represents a 40.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 804.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 12,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

