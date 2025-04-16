Invesco Ltd. Buys 81,514 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,514 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $45,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $132.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.95 and a 1-year high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

PJT Partners Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.