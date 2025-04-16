Barclays Lowers Block (NYSE:XYZ) Price Target to $70.00

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $97.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on XYZ. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Block from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Block in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Block from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.52.

NYSE:XYZ opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Block has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.16. The firm has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.77.

Block (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Block had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 11.92%. Research analysts predict that Block will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $111,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 233,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,604.82. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,662. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Block by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Block by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Block by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

