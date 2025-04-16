Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,669,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,786 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCU opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.