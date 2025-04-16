Mizuho Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Twilio from $90.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

Twilio stock opened at $88.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.50.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total value of $1,155,929.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 176.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 13,946 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Twilio by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Twilio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

