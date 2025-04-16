Reviewing Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) & Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN)

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) and Atlantic International (NASDAQ:ATLN – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Adecco Group and Atlantic International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecco Group $25.93 billion 0.17 $351.75 million $0.97 13.78 Atlantic International $442.61 million 0.41 -$5.63 million ($6.63) -0.55

Adecco Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic International. Atlantic International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adecco Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Adecco Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic International has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Adecco Group and Atlantic International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecco Group 1 0 1 3 3.20 Atlantic International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

This table compares Adecco Group and Atlantic International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecco Group 1.28% 12.71% 3.66% Atlantic International N/A -298.20% -42.32%

Summary

Adecco Group beats Atlantic International on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adecco Group

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names. The company also operates Hired, a talent recruitment platform. The company was formerly known as Adecco S.A. Adecco Group AG was founded in 1957 and is based in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Atlantic International

Atlantic International Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of genetic analysis technologies. Its services include RNA sequencing and DNA sequencing. The company was founded by William C. St. Laurent and Daniel R. Jones in 2013 and is headquartered in Billercia, MA.

