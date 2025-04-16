Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:JSPR opened at $4.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $26.84.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.35). Sell-side analysts forecast that Jasper Therapeutics will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JSPR. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $7,483,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jasper Therapeutics by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 714,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,279,000 after buying an additional 231,358 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,494,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stempoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

