Brokerages Set Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Price Target at $164.76

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.76.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ARM from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ARM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

ARM stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. ARM has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $188.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.48.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in ARM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in ARM by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in ARM by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

