Contrasting NET Power (NPWR) and The Competition

NET Power (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) is one of 21 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NET Power to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.6% of NET Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NET Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NET Power and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NET Power $250,000.00 -$77.23 million -3.38 NET Power Competitors $534.72 million -$136.01 million -1.37

Risk & Volatility

NET Power’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than NET Power. NET Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

NET Power has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NET Power’s peers have a beta of 1.42, suggesting that their average share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NET Power and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NET Power N/A 6.23% 1.91% NET Power Competitors -211.08% -93.75% -17.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NET Power and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NET Power 0 1 1 1 3.00 NET Power Competitors 94 603 845 36 2.52

NET Power presently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 98.68%. As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 25.34%. Given NET Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NET Power is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

NET Power beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

NET Power Company Profile

NET Power Inc. operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

