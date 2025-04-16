William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of SMPL FY2025 Earnings

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simply Good Foods in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for Simply Good Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.50 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $40.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day moving average of $36.35.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $186,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,252.75. The trade was a 28.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simply Good Foods

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,566,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,372 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,811,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 366,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,666,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,473,000 after purchasing an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,553,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,528,000 after buying an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,232,000 after acquiring an additional 674,618 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simply Good Foods

(Get Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.