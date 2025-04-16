Brokerages Set Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) PT at $8.83

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Savara in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Get Savara alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SVRA

Savara Stock Performance

Savara stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Savara has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 17.70, a current ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Savara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Savara during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.