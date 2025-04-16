Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Receives $22.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.75.

AURA has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Lifesci Capital raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

AURA opened at $5.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a market cap of $279.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.43.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts predict that Aura Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aura Biosciences news, insider Los Pinos Elisabet De sold 15,955 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $122,374.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,987.64. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,045 shares of company stock worth $177,242. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,725,000 after buying an additional 26,841 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,037,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Aura Biosciences by 256.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 43,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aura Biosciences by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

