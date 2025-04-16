Zacks Research Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for FITB

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $42.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 34,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after buying an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,878,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 244,487 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,994.62. The trade was a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

