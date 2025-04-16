Analyzing SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SPI Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MACOM Technology Solutions $790.55 million 9.36 $76.86 million ($1.44) -69.09 SPI Energy $177.52 million 0.14 -$33.42 million N/A N/A

MACOM Technology Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

76.1% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of MACOM Technology Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of SPI Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares MACOM Technology Solutions and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MACOM Technology Solutions -13.05% 12.42% 7.84% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

MACOM Technology Solutions has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for MACOM Technology Solutions and SPI Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MACOM Technology Solutions 0 2 9 1 2.92 SPI Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $132.27, suggesting a potential upside of 32.95%. Given MACOM Technology Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MACOM Technology Solutions is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Summary

MACOM Technology Solutions beats SPI Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems. Its semiconductor products are electronic components that are incorporated in electronic systems, such as wireless base stations, high-capacity optical networks, radar, and medical systems and test and measurement applications. The company serves various markets comprising telecommunication that includes carrier infrastructure, which comprise long-haul/metro, 5G, and fiber-to-the-X/passive optical network; industrial and defense, including military and commercial radar, RF jammers, electronic countermeasures, and communication data links, as well as multi-market applications, such as industrial, medical, test and measurement, and scientific applications; and data centers. It sells its products through direct sales force, applications engineering staff, independent sales representatives, resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company sells self-assembled solar modules, forklifts, pre-development solar projects, component and charging stations, as well as offers shipping, delivery, engineering, and maintenance services. As of April, 2022, it owned and operated 17.51 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

