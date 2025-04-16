NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) versus GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Financial Contrast

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC – Get Free Report) and GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NVE and GlobalFoundries”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVE $25.69 million 10.99 $17.12 million $3.10 18.82 GlobalFoundries $6.75 billion 2.73 -$265.00 million ($0.48) -69.54

NVE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GlobalFoundries. GlobalFoundries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

65.9% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of NVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

NVE has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlobalFoundries has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NVE and GlobalFoundries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVE 58.33% 23.21% 22.71% GlobalFoundries -3.93% 6.05% 3.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NVE and GlobalFoundries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVE 0 0 0 0 0.00 GlobalFoundries 0 6 7 0 2.54

GlobalFoundries has a consensus target price of $48.85, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given GlobalFoundries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlobalFoundries is more favorable than NVE.

Summary

NVE beats GlobalFoundries on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NVE

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position, rotation, or speed for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers for power conversion and industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market; and DC-to-DC convertors for use in power conversion systems and industrial networks for the IIoT. In addition, it undertakes contracts for research and development, and licensing of spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc., a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a strategic partnership with Efficient Computer to develop high-performance computer processors. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Malta, New York.

