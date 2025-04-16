Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of RCON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

