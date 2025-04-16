Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of RCON opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Recon Technology has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $3.70.
About Recon Technology
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Recon Technology
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Recon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.