Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.97.

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at C$9.45 on Monday. Enerflex has a 1 year low of C$6.30 and a 1 year high of C$15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Enerflex’s payout ratio is presently -10.86%.

In other Enerflex news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of Enerflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,233.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

