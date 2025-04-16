FY2027 EPS Estimates for TSE:TCW Lifted by Raymond James

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.47.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Trican Well Service Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$3.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.45.

Trican Well Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.02%.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.