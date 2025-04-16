StockNews.com Begins Coverage on H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $90.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $101.28.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $384.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.50 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 15.9% in the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8,691.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,774 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3,997.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 16,401 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

