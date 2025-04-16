BancFirst (BANF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share and revenue of $161.72 million for the quarter.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.07. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, analysts expect BancFirst to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.
BancFirst Trading Up 1.9 %
NASDAQ:BANF opened at $106.00 on Wednesday. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $132.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.61. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
BancFirst Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Insider Transactions at BancFirst
In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $1,191,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214,499 shares in the company, valued at $25,553,265.87. This represents a 4.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total transaction of $602,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,480. The trade was a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $2,994,350. 33.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.
BancFirst Company Profile
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
