NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOKGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

