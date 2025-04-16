NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 1.0 %
NortonLifeLock stock opened at $24.65 on Monday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.80.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NortonLifeLock
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.