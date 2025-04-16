GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GEE Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GEE Group stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in GEE Group Inc. (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,900 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of GEE Group worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GEE Group

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

