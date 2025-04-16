Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.90. Impac Mortgage has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.