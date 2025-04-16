LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.6 %

LITB opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LightInTheBox Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,663 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.06% of LightInTheBox at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

