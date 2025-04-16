LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.6 %
LITB opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.27. LightInTheBox has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $6.00.
LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
LightInTheBox Company Profile
LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LightInTheBox
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.