Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HOFT FY2025 Earnings

Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Hooker Furnishings in a research note issued on Thursday, April 10th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). The consensus estimate for Hooker Furnishings’ current full-year earnings is ($0.44) per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Hooker Furnishings’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $7.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hooker Furnishings has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 107.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 22,635 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,335,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,212 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 270.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 113,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 55,629 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.10%.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. It operates in three segments: Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and Domestic Upholstery. The Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

