Roth Capital Expects Higher Earnings for Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Byrna Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Byrna Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Byrna Technologies’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Byrna Technologies had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 million.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BYRN

Byrna Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BYRN opened at $20.31 on Monday. Byrna Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $460.37 million, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Byrna Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYRN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 84,723 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 321.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,855 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Byrna Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Byrna Technologies news, insider Lisa Wager sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $367,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,175.90. The trade was a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Luan Pham sold 33,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $1,010,851.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,078.12. The trade was a 63.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Byrna Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. The company offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.