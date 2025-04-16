What is William Blair’s Estimate for CarMax Q1 Earnings?

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for CarMax in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.23 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CarMax from $101.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.73.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $67.65 on Monday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $63.23 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $79.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CarMax news, SVP Tyler Tuite sold 4,869 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $411,820.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,199.66. The trade was a 95.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CarMax

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in CarMax by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 2,310.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter.

About CarMax

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.