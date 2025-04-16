Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pool Q2 Earnings

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pool in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Pool’s current full-year earnings is $11.32 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Pool’s FY2025 earnings at $11.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.30 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.04 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.33.

Pool Price Performance

Pool stock opened at $306.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.64.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 471.4% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

