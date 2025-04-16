Q1 Earnings Estimate for CNI Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.52 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.36.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $130.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,048,000. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $216,943,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $557,278,000 after buying an additional 1,380,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,680,000 after buying an additional 1,341,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.6159 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

