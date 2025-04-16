Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SPG Q1 Earnings

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a report issued on Thursday, April 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for Simon Property Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $12.87 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $13.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank set a $186.00 price objective on Simon Property Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $149.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 1.28. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.34 and a fifty-two week high of $190.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.45.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simon Property Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Simon Property Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.70%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

