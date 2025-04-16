Truist Financial (TFC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $0.87 per share and revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter. Truist Financial has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Truist Financial to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFC opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. Truist Financial has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Truist Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Truist Financial stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 148.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,093 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Get Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.