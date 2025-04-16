Netflix (NFLX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect Netflix to post earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix's revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Netflix to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $30 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $976.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $957.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $887.65. The company has a market capitalization of $417.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.31.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total value of $473,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 102,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.74, for a total transaction of $100,259,088.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,700,583. This represents a 88.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 274,312 shares of company stock valued at $267,919,297. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Netflix stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

