Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Curis from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

Curis Stock Performance

CRIS opened at $1.29 on Monday. Curis has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $16.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a market cap of $10.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.51.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 443.35% and a negative return on equity of 923.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Curis will post -7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Curis by 1,982.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 520,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 495,540 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Curis in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the fourth quarter valued at about $607,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Curis by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M28 Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Curis by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 521,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 99,108 shares during the period. 29.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, which is in a Phase 1/2 open-label, single arm expansion trial in patients with relapsed or refractory, or R/R, AML and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

