StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NASDAQ AWRE opened at $1.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.65. Aware has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $4.80 million during the quarter.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,828 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Aware worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.
