What is B. Riley’s Estimate for ZimVie Q1 Earnings?

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for ZimVie in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 9th. B. Riley analyst A. Schock anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZimVie’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ZimVie’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.67 million. ZimVie had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZimVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZIMV

ZimVie Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZIMV opened at $9.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $258.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.38. ZimVie has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Institutional Trading of ZimVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in ZimVie by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its position in ZimVie by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in ZimVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ZimVie by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZimVie Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.