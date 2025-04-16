Atb Cap Markets Has Bearish Outlook for TSE:CNR Q1 Earnings

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$161.00 to C$159.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$166.64.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$137.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$148.17. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$130.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$178.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$141.56 per share, with a total value of C$91,308.14. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National’s railway spans Canada from coast to coast and extends through Chicago to the Gulf of Mexico. In 2019, CN delivered almost 6 million carloads over its 19,600 miles of track. CN generated roughly CAD 14 billion in total revenue by hauling intermodal containers (25% of consolidated revenue), petroleum and chemicals (21%), grain and fertilizers (16%), forest products (12%), metals and mining (11%), automotive shipments (6%), and coal (4%).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.