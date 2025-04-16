Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter.
Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Marten Transport Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of MRTN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.
Marten Transport Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Marten Transport
About Marten Transport
Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marten Transport
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.