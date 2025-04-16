Marten Transport (MRTN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $228.79 million for the quarter.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, analysts expect Marten Transport to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marten Transport Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRTN opened at $13.28 on Wednesday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $15.59.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

