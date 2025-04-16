StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.8 %
NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $9.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.16. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $22.27.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.27%.
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.