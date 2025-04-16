AlphaVest Acquisition (NASDAQ:ATMV) Trading 0.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.64 and last traded at $11.64. Approximately 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 24,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

AlphaVest Acquisition Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of AlphaVest Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

AlphaVest Acquisition Company Profile

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

