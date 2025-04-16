iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.88. 61,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 53,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,675,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511,948 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 95.3% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 836,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,532,000 after buying an additional 407,950 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 5,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.

