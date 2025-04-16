iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH) Trading Down 0.6% – Should You Sell?

iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHH – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.88. 61,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 53,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48.
iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
About iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF
The iShares iBonds 2028 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, high yield and BBB-rated corporate bonds maturing in 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028.
