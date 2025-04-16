Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.67 and last traded at $23.02. Approximately 5,244 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 11,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

Via Renewables Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.6963 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

