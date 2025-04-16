Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Shares Down 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.69 and last traded at $22.70. Approximately 391 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a market capitalization of $166.62 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.39% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Beware of BigBear.ai: Insiders Are Selling—Should You?
- Stock Average Calculator
- CrowdStrike Stock is a Buy as Cyberthreat Environment Expands
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Congress! Who Traded What During the Tariff-Induced Meltdown
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.