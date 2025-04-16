VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Shares Down 2.3% – Should You Sell?

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.47 and last traded at $20.99. Approximately 42 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.42.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0904 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

About VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

