Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) Shares Up 11% – What’s Next?

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) was up 11% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 171,921 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 235,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Digihost Technology in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Digihost Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGHI. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digihost Technology by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digihost Technology by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digihost Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digihost Technology by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Digihost Technology by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,200,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 403,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc operates as a blockchain technology company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Cryptocurrency Mining, Sales of Energy, and Colocation Services segments. It also mines for cryptocurrency; and supplies energy from power plants. Digihost Technology Inc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

