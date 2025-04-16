NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Trading Up 6.4% – What’s Next?

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.77. 1,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) Stock Up 6.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.21.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells various energy-efficient solutions for indoor climate comfort, and components and solutions for intelligent heating and control in Nordic countries, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally.

