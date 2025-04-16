Nanosonics (OTCMKTS:NNCSF) Stock Price Up 16% – Time to Buy?

Nanosonics Limited (OTCMKTS:NNCSF – Get Free Report) shares were up 16% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.30 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 10,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 341% from the average daily volume of 2,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

Nanosonics Trading Up 16.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.29.

Nanosonics Company Profile

Nanosonics Limited operates as an infection prevention company globally. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon ultrasound probe disinfector, and its related consumables and accessories; and research, develops, and commercialize of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies.

