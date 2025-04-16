AIB Group (LON:AIBG) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

AIB Group plc (LON:AIBG – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 481 ($6.37) and last traded at GBX 484 ($6.41). Approximately 30,274 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 36,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 487 ($6.45).

AIB Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 522.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 470.07. The company has a market capitalization of £13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.65.

AIB Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a €0.37 ($0.42) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from AIB Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. AIB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.44%.

AIB Group Company Profile

AIB Group plc operates predominantly in Ireland and the United Kingdom. Our shares are quoted on the Euronext Dublin and the London stock exchange and we are a member of the FTSE4Good index. Our three core segments are: Retail Banking, Capital Markets and AIB UK. We also operate wholesale treasury activities along with control and support functions.

