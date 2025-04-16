Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR) Trading 0.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.04 and last traded at $15.94. 39,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 33,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.84.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.33 million, a P/E ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:AESR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.87% of Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF (AESR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of large-cap US equities that uses macroeconomic and forecasting methodology to pursue a sector rotation strategy. AESR was launched on Dec 17, 2019 and is managed by Anfield.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anfield U.S. Equity Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.