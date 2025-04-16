Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF) Trading Up 12% – Here’s Why

Exail Technologies (OTCMKTS:GGRGF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 12% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.65.

Exail Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $23.65.

Exail Technologies Company Profile

Exail Technologies provides robotics, maritime, navigation, aerospace, and photonics technologies solutions in France and internationally. It offers components, products, and systems for naval defense, maritime, aerospace, photonics, land defense, and other industries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

